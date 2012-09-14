UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 14 The Unite Group PLC : * Unite Group and GIC Real Estate, the real estate arm of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation extend and expand jv relationship * Unite and GIC target £1 billion London portfolio * Deal will enable Unite to grow recurring earnings, focus on accretive development activity, reduce leverage
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts