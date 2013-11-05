Nov 5 The Unite Group PLC : * Launch and pricing of 185 million usaf bond * Launch and pricing of £185 million of bonds issued by the Unite UK student

accommodation fund * -£185 million of secured bonds will have a 12 year maturity (due June 2025)

and a fixed coupon of 3.921% * Proceeds will be used to repay secured debt that is due to mature in the next

two years. * Unite's share of the new debt represents approximately 5% of the group's