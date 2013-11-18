Nov 18 Unite Group PLC : * Strong lettings performance for the 2013/14 academic year with average

occupancy of 98% * On track for 3% rental growth for the full year * Positive early traction supportive of similar levels of occupancy and rental

growth for 2014 * £1.65 billion of transactions concluded in the year to date * Certain non-core asset disposals are taking longer to conclude than

anticipated * Expect to sold approx £50 million of non-core assets by year-end, down from