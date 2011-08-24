* On track to meet FY targets, profit may outperform
* In exclusive talks to acquire further sites in London
* H1 NAV/shr 310 pence, up 5 pct from end-Dec 2010
* Underlying profit 7.2 mln stg, up 67 pct yr-yr
* Reinstates dividend, to pay 0.5 pence a share
(Adds detail, CEO and analyst comment, share price)
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Aug 24 UK's largest listed student
landlord, Unite , said it is on track to hit its
full-year targets and its profit could beat market expectations,
as it posted a rise in first-half net asset value (NAV) and
reinstated its dividend.
Unite, which manages 40,000 student beds across the UK, said
on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks to acquire further sites in
London that would see it add another 1,200 beds to its folio,
helping it hit its 2014 target of 4,000 beds.
"We're seeing particularly strong demand for our rooms for
the 2011/12 academic year, that means rental growth will be
firmly in the (3-4 percent) range, possibly towards the top of
the range," Chief Executive Mark Allan told Reuters.
"We are firmly on track, on the profit side arguably there's
some potential to outperform," he said. When asked for further
clarity on the outperformance, a company spokesperson said Allan
meant profit would be at the top end of market expectations.
JPMorgan Cazenove analysts said Unite was on track to beat
their 8.4 million pounds full-year profit estimate.
"Longer term, we continue to think that our business and our
strategy positions will deliver strong performance and will
outperform the wider student accommodation sector," Allan said,
citing Unite's growing London portfolio and its relationships
with the UK's strong universities as key factors.
Unite's adjusted, diluted NAV was 310 pence, up 5 percent
from Dec. 31, 2010. Profit at a net portfolio contribution level
rose 67 percent to 7.2 million pounds ($11.8 million), from 4.3
million pounds a year ago.
The company also said it would pay an interim dividend of
0.5 pence a share on Nov. 11, 2011. Unite had suspended its
dividend in 2009 and 2010.
Reservations across Unite's portfolio were at 89 percent at
Aug. 23, up from 87 percent from a year earlier.
At 0854 GMT, Unite shares were up 6.5 percent at 162.8
pence, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in broader index of UK
property stocks .
"Unite seems to be firing on all cylinders, and building
consistency in its results, which should improve credibility in
the market," said JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Osmaan Malik, who
kept his 'Overweight' rating on the stock.
Unite also said it was progressing its selective asset
disposal programme, and was targeting 100-150 million pounds of
disposals by end-2012 to fund a similar amount of development.
($1=0.606 British Pounds)
(Editing by Andrew Macdonald)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mike Nesbit and
Hans-Juergen Peters)