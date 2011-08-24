* On track to meet FY targets, profit may outperform

* In exclusive talks to acquire further sites in London

* H1 NAV/shr 310 pence, up 5 pct from end-Dec 2010

* Underlying profit 7.2 mln stg, up 67 pct yr-yr

* Reinstates dividend, to pay 0.5 pence a share (Adds detail, CEO and analyst comment, share price)

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Aug 24 UK's largest listed student landlord, Unite , said it is on track to hit its full-year targets and its profit could beat market expectations, as it posted a rise in first-half net asset value (NAV) and reinstated its dividend.

Unite, which manages 40,000 student beds across the UK, said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks to acquire further sites in London that would see it add another 1,200 beds to its folio, helping it hit its 2014 target of 4,000 beds.

"We're seeing particularly strong demand for our rooms for the 2011/12 academic year, that means rental growth will be firmly in the (3-4 percent) range, possibly towards the top of the range," Chief Executive Mark Allan told Reuters.

"We are firmly on track, on the profit side arguably there's some potential to outperform," he said. When asked for further clarity on the outperformance, a company spokesperson said Allan meant profit would be at the top end of market expectations.

JPMorgan Cazenove analysts said Unite was on track to beat their 8.4 million pounds full-year profit estimate.

"Longer term, we continue to think that our business and our strategy positions will deliver strong performance and will outperform the wider student accommodation sector," Allan said, citing Unite's growing London portfolio and its relationships with the UK's strong universities as key factors.

Unite's adjusted, diluted NAV was 310 pence, up 5 percent from Dec. 31, 2010. Profit at a net portfolio contribution level rose 67 percent to 7.2 million pounds ($11.8 million), from 4.3 million pounds a year ago.

The company also said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.5 pence a share on Nov. 11, 2011. Unite had suspended its dividend in 2009 and 2010.

Reservations across Unite's portfolio were at 89 percent at Aug. 23, up from 87 percent from a year earlier.

At 0854 GMT, Unite shares were up 6.5 percent at 162.8 pence, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in broader index of UK property stocks .

"Unite seems to be firing on all cylinders, and building consistency in its results, which should improve credibility in the market," said JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Osmaan Malik, who kept his 'Overweight' rating on the stock.

Unite also said it was progressing its selective asset disposal programme, and was targeting 100-150 million pounds of disposals by end-2012 to fund a similar amount of development. ($1=0.606 British Pounds) (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)