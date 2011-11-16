(Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 16 The Unite Group said full-year recurring profit would likely beat management expectations, and it was well placed to outperform the wider student accommodation sector in Britain, helped by its focus on London.

Unite said on Wednesday it had seen strong sales in its 2011/12 year to date, with 99 percent of rooms sold, against 97 percent a year ago.

Year-on-year growth in net operating income was expected to be about 3.1 percent, with strong rental growth of 4 percent partially offset by higher operating costs, Unite said.

"We remain well positioned to outperform the wider student accommodation sector as a result of our London focus, the high quality of our portfolio, strong university relationships and our established brand platform," chief executive Mark Allan said.

"However, we continue to monitor closely the capital markets and the broader economic picture and believe that a cautious approach to investment and managing debt is prudent in the near term," he said.

The company said reservations across its managed portfolio of 41,000 beds for the 2011/12 year was at 99 percent, against 97 percent a year ago. Lettings for the 2012/13 year had already started, and rental growth for that year was expected to be similar to 2011/12 levels.

"Based on the strong lettings performance for the 2011/12 year and continued effective control of costs, we expect recurring profits for the full year ... to be ahead of management expectations," Unite said. (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Dan Lalor)