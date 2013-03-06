Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
March 6 The Unite Group PLC : * Adjusted earnings per share up 280% to 9.9 pence * Adjusted net asset value ("nav") per share up 10% to 350 pence * Final dividend increased to 3.0 pence per share (2011: 1.25 pence), making
4.0 pence for the full year * Rental growth expected to be in line with recent years * Reservations for 2013/14 at 62% as at 5 March 2013 (2012: 59%) * Expect three committed development projects to deliver a combined 19 pence
per share of nav uplift by 2015
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.