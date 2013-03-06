March 6 The Unite Group PLC : * Adjusted earnings per share up 280% to 9.9 pence * Adjusted net asset value ("nav") per share up 10% to 350 pence * Final dividend increased to 3.0 pence per share (2011: 1.25 pence), making

4.0 pence for the full year * Rental growth expected to be in line with recent years * Reservations for 2013/14 at 62% as at 5 March 2013 (2012: 59%) * Expect three committed development projects to deliver a combined 19 pence

per share of nav uplift by 2015