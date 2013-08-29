Aug 29 The Unite Group PLC : * Adjusted earnings per share of 9.3 pence (June 2012: 9.0 pence) * Like for like rental growth for the six months since December 2012 of 1.2% * Adjusted nav per share up 3.1% to 361 pence (December 2012: 350 pence) * Reservations for 2013/14 academic year at 90%, supportive of FY rental growth