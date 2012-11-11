BRIEF-Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart plans asset acquisition via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in property firms via cash, share issue
MUMBAI Nov 11 Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier. All figures in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 491.9 vs 924.6
Net Sales (in bln rupees) 5,398.3 vs 6,793.5
Results are consolidated
NOTE: Unitech Ltd is an Indian real estate developer.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in property firms via cash, share issue
* Says it applies for listing resumption in Shanghai Stock Exchange after it swings back to net profit in 2016
* Q4 revenue 113 million Swedish crowns ($12.59 million) versus 109 million crowns year ago