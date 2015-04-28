Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan's Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp, an Apple Inc supplier, said it expects revenue to drop by 5 percent to 20 percent in March and April after a fire disrupted production at one of its Taiwan plants.
The fire broke out late Monday night and was brought under control after a couple of hours without fatalities or injuries, according to a statement posted by the company on the website of Taiwan's stock exchange on Tuesday.
Shares of Unitech fell limit down 7 percent in Tuesday trade, compared with a 0.16 percent drop in the broader TAIEX index.
Unitech is listed on Apple's most recent supplier list. The company produces printed circuit boards for Apple's popular iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, according to an analyst report.
The plant, near Taipei, is expected to resume full production within two weeks, a company representative told Reuters. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
