OSLO Feb 15 Unitech is "surprised" joint-venture partner Telenor was seeking compensation from Unitech after the Indian Supreme Court revoked their mobile licenses and said it may consider taking legal action for breach of confidentiality.

"We ... empathically deny that the cancellation of the ... licenses by the Honourable Supreme Court demonstrates a breach of any warranties on our part," the Indian firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We reserve our right to take appropriate legal action against Telenor for damages caused to Unitech Group from breach of the confidentiality obligation by Telenor." (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)