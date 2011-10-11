* Unitech alleges mismanagement of joint venture by Telenor

* Unitech says Telenor seeking to "enforce" rights issue in JV

* Telenor says JV board followed "prescribed processes" (Adds Telenor statement)

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 Telenor's India mobile phone joint-venture partner Unitech said on Tuesday it has filed a petition before the Company Law Board in India, alleging mismanagement of the venture by the Norwegian firm and its key executives, escalating a rift between the partners.

The Company Law Board is an independent quasi-judiciary body that rules on corporate matters.

Telenor and Unitech have been at loggerheads over a planned $1.7 billion rights issue in the joint venture, which trades under the Uninor brand name. Telenor owns 67.25 percent of the joint venture and Unitech owns the remainder.

Telenor had said the rights issue was to secure long-term funding for the venture as bank loans to the telecoms sector had dried up after a graft scandal.

Unitech, which is India's No.2 listed property firm, said Telenor had refused a long-term debt of 90 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) last November from India's top lender State Bank of India and was now seeking to "enforce" a rights issue.

Unitech said the joint venture does not now need funds and that Telenor and its executives had made the joint venture approve a 10-year business plan, which the Indian firm said was aimed at "artificially depressing" the valuation of the venture.

Unitech also said Telenor and its executives were not running the business in the best interest of Uninor and its workforce.

Telenor said in a statement on Tuesday Uninor's board wanted the two owners to invest more in the company after following the "prescribed processes".

"Valuations, being a part of the rights issue process, are legally confidential between the owners and we would like to maintain that confidentiality on our part," Telenor said.

The joint venture Unitech Wireless and Unitech's managing director, Sanjay Chandra, are among the three companies and 14 people charged by Indian police in a massive telecoms licensing scandal. All accused have denied any wrongdoing.

Telenor had said that the events described in the police charges predate its investments in India. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)