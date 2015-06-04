June 3 United Continental Holdings Inc
has been in talks about purchasing the world's biggest passenger
jet from Airbus Group SE, the A380, but at the moment
does not see it fitting with its fleet, the airline said
Wednesday.
The Chicago-based airline confirmed that its chief financial
officer, John Rainey, told aviation news outlet Flightglobal:
"We've looked at that and we are looking at it right now
it just doesn't really work for us."
In the report, Rainey said his main concern was the A380's
trip cost, which is higher than the trip cost of smaller Boeing
Co 787 Dreamliners already in United's fleet. He said
flying a route multiple times on smaller aircraft rather than
once on a large plane pleases business travelers by giving them
more choice.
Last year, no orders were placed by commercial airlines for
new Airbus A380s or Boeing's jumbo jet, the 747, underscoring a
move in the industry toward smaller, twin-engine planes. The
slump in sales has raised questions over how long manufacturers
can sustain production.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan
Crosby)