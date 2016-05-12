DUBAI May 12 United Arab Bank, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) lender, has mandated banks for a $150 million syndicated two-year loan, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Bahrain's Bank ABC, Germany's Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg and UAE's Emirates NBD Capital were appointed as lead arrangers and bookrunners for the deal, it said, with Bank ABC acting as coordinator.

The proceeds will be used by UAB for general corporate purposes and prepayment of an existing syndicated facility, it said.

Syndication launched on Thursday and was expected to close by the end of June, the statement said.

Several banks in the region have been seeking to raise funds as liquidity comes under pressure from lower oil prices and softer economic conditions.

Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, and Commercial Bank of Dubai are both talking to banks to raise a combined total of up to $1.7 billion in loans to refinance existing debt, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark POtter)