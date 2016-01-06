DUBAI Jan 6 United Arab Bank, the
United Arab Emirates lender, on Wednesday announced three new
appointments to its senior management team.
Julio de Quesada, who joined the bank in May from fellow
UAE-based lender Mashreq, has been appointed chief business
officer, with oversight over all the bank's business lines. He
will be tasked with strengthening the cross-selling of products
among other duties.
The statement added that Sheikh Mohamed al-Nuaimi had been
promoted to executive vice president of retail banking and Vijit
Malik would become head of corporate and institutional banking.
Malik joined UAB recently, although the statement did not
elaborate further.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)