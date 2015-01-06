UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 6 United Capital Financial Advisers LLC, a unit of wealth management firm United Capital Financial Partners Inc, hired a team of two advisers with about $185 million in client assets.
Charles Haynor, president of California-based firm Rayner & Haynor Investment Counselors, will become a managing director at United Capital.
The firm's portfolio manager Hugh Ogilvie will join United Capital in a similar role to the one he held at Rayner & Haynor.
Rayner & Haynor was founded in 1977 by Arno Rayner. Haynor, who joined the firm in 1990, had been its president since 1999, United Capital said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
