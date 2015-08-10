NEW YORK Aug 10 United Capital Financial
Advisers said Monday it hired five brokers in South Carolina who
will run the firm's first two offices in the state.
Thomas McDonald, T. Brandon Cox, Arthur Klugh, Jim
Charbonneau and Taber Brown joined the independent investment
adviser United Capital on July 17 in the towns of Anderson and
Seneca, South Carolina.
Together, the five managed $415 million in client assets.
McDonald started his business with Cox and Klugh in
Anderson, South Carolina, in 1991. About two years ago, McDonald
merged the business with Charbonneau and Brown.
The combined firms began talks with United Capital last
year, McDonald said.
They eventually chose to join United Capital, in part,
because its investment platform offers broader opportunities and
lower prices than they had seen offered by other firms, McDonald
said.
"The strategies are true to their disciplines and have
performed well," McDonald said.
United Capital has 77 offices in the U.S. managing a
combined $15 billion in client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)