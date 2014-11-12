MELBOURNE Nov 12 Russia's United Company Rusal
Plc beat analysts' forecasts with a strong rise in
third-quarter profit thanks to higher aluminium prices and
premiums and a fall in the rouble, and ramped up its second-half
earnings target.
For the September quarter, Rusal's recurring net profit -
adjusted net profit plus its share of Norilsk Nickel's
earnings - jumped to $250 million from a loss of $132 million a
year earlier.
Five analysts on average had expected a recurring net profit
of $232 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $470 million in the third quarter
from $130 million in the same period last year, topping
analysts' forecasts around $404 million.
Rusal said it expects fourth quarter EBITDA to to be more
than $400 million, implying second-half earnings would top $870
million, compared with a previous forecast for EBITDA to top
$600 million in the second half of 2014.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)