* Q3 core earnings fall to $420 mln
* Confirms potential closure of 200,000 tonnes capacity
* Sees aluminium premiums rebounding
* Expects China capacity closures to pick up in 2016
MELBOURNE, Nov 13 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
reported an 11 percent fall in third-quarter core
earnings from a year earlier, in line with expectations, as
aluminium prices dropped, and warned the market remained "highly
challenging".
The world's top aluminium producer "confirmed the potential
closure of up to 200,000 tonnes of production this year," which
it flagged it was considering earlier this year, but did not
specify when or where it might cut output.
"During the third quarter of 2015, the aluminium industry
was under significant pressure from sliding prices and premiums
due to a higher than expected market surplus," Chief Executive
Vladislav Soloviev said in a statement.
Pointing to weaker demand in some emerging markets and
supply growth in the Middle East, India and China, Rusal trimmed
its forecast for global aluminium demand growth in 2015 to 5.6
percent and raised its forecast for a global aluminium surplus
this year by a third to 373,000 tonnes.
It said aluminium capacity closures in China had been slow
despite very low domestic aluminium prices as regional
authorities subsidised loss-making production, but expected that
to change next year.
"We expect rapid closures early in 2016 with the onset of a
new five-year development plan," the company said.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $420 million in the September
quarter from $470 million in the same period last year, slightly
better than seven analysts' forecasts around $418 million.
It cut its cash costs by 17 percent to a multi-year low of
$1,440 a tonne in the quarter, helped by a weaker rouble, while
its average sales price fell 20 percent to $1,843 a tonne from a
year earlier.
Selling prices were hit by a double whammy of falling prices
on the London Metal Exchange as well as a 51 percent slump in
the premiums paid over LME prices for immediate delivery. Rusal
said premiums bottomed in the third quarter.
"As expected, premiums should rebound in line with continued
tightness in key consumption markets," it said.
Recurring net profit, which is adjusted net profit plus
Rusal's share of Norilsk Nickel's earnings, rose 15
percent to $287 million.
Rusal last month declared its first dividend since going
public in 2010, paying out a total of $250 million, or $0.016 a
share, for the first half of this year.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)