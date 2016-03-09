* Rusal says no decision on possible 200,000 T capacity cut
* Says in talks with Western, Russian banks over loans
* Shares fall 2.5 percent in Hong Kong
(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, March 9 Russia's Rusal Plc
plans to start its new Boguchansk aluminium smelter in the first
half of 2016, the company said on Wednesday, after reporting a
53 percent slide in its fourth-quarter core profit.
Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, has been hit
by weak metal prices and the start of its Boguchansk smelter in
Russia's Krasnoyarsk region has been repeatedly postponed.
"Everything is ready from the technical point of view, and
the first stage is running in a test mode," said Oleg
Mukhamedshin, deputy chief executive. The smelter's first stage
has a capacity of 147,000 tonnes of aluminium per year.
The company will announce the start of the smelter's
production as soon as it receives approval from Russian
authorities, he told reporters.
Rusal, controlled by Oleg Deripaska and part-owned by
Glencore, is also still considering a plan to reduce
the company's total output capacity by 200,000 tonnes, excluding
the new Boguchansk smelter, Mukhamedshin added.
Rusal also said it expected global aluminium demand to rise
5.7 percent in 2016 to 59.6 million tonnes as Chinese appetite
for the metal expands 7 percent to 31 million tonnes.
Its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 27 percent
quarter-on-quarter to $306 million, slightly missing an
analysts' forecast of $312 million.
Rusal has been supported by the weak rouble and dividends
from Norilsk Nickel, in which it has stake, but these
factors have not fully offset a lower aluminium price.
Its full-year EBITDA totalled $2.0 billion. Sberbank CIB
said in a note, with a rouble rate of 73 per dollar
and all-in aluminium prices of $1,700 per tonne,
it could generate EBITDA of around $1.4-1.5 billion in 2016.
Rusal's shares fell 2.5 percent in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
The company also said that its year-end net debt rose 6
percent from the end of September to $8.4 billion, and that it
was in talks with Russian and Western banks to raise loans.
Talks with the latter are expected to be completed by end-March.
These loans, if secured, will be used to finance some of
Rusal's debt repayments due in 2016, Mukhamedshin said. Rusal
should repay $1 billion of its debt in total in 2016.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Polina Devitt; additional
reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Joseph Radford and
David Evans)