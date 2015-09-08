MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects to chief operating officer from CEO in second paragraph)
Sept 8 United Continental Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Jeff Smisek had stepped down, effective immediately.
The company also named railroad operator CSX Corp Chief Operating Officer Oscar Munoz as Smisek's replacement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.