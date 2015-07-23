(Adds analyst comments, detail, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Sweta Singh
July 23 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Thursday forecast a drop in unit revenue and trimmed plans
for capacity growth as the U.S. dollar weighs on demand abroad,
but it announced new share buybacks because its profit continues
to rise.
The Chicago-based airline said it expects passenger unit
revenue to decrease between 5 and 7 percent in the third
quarter. Capacity will only grow between 1 and 1.5 percent in
2015 compared to a year earlier, it said, lowering a prior
forecast for growth of as much as 2 percent.
Shares rose more than 2 percent in early trade on news of
United's plans to buy back $3 billion of its stock. The capacity
trim comes as a relief to investors too, who have called on U.S.
airlines to limit their growth to match weaker demand.
"Management appears concerned about the decline in unit
revenue and is being responsive to weaker demand in some
markets," Cowen and Co analyst Helane Becker said in a research
note, adding that capacity in Brazil, Japan and Scandinavia took
some of the largest cuts.
United's outlook reflects the challenging revenue
environment that U.S. airlines continue to face as the strong
dollar lowers foreign travelers' spending power in the United
States. Rival Delta Air Lines Inc said last week that it
expects passenger unit revenue to decline between 4.5 percent
and 6.5 percent in the third quarter.
Despite this, United said it expects a pre-tax profit margin
between 13.5 percent and 15.5 percent in the third quarter,
excluding special items.
"The $3 billion share repurchase program we announced today
demonstrates the confidence we have in our future," Chief
Executive Officer Jeff Smisek said in a news release.
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said the move, three
times larger than United's last buyback plan, "signals that the
stock is undervalued" and added that United likely will pay out
dividends once valuations improve.
United reported a 51 percent rise in second-quarter profit
to $1.19 billion. On an adjusted basis, it earned $3.31 per
share, in line with analysts' average estimate according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Passenger unit revenue fell 3.4 percent domestically and 5.6
percent in total for the second quarter compared to a year
earlier. Unit costs, excluding fuel, profit-sharing and special
expenses, rose 0.3 percent in the quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Sweta Singh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Andrea Ricci)