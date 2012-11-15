UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Nov 15 United Airlines' computer issues have been resolved and the airline is resuming operations for flights affected by the problems, the airline said in a post to its official Twitter feed on Thursday.
Earlier in the day the airline said the issue was affecting "some of its flights," though it was not clear how many. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders