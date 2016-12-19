DUBAI Dec 19 Qatar's United Development Co (UDC) has secured financing of up to 730 million riyals ($200.5 million) from Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the real estate developer said in a bourse filing on Monday.

It added the funding will be used towards the construction and development of Abraj Al Mutahida in Viva Bahriya, a real estate scheme in Doha. ($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)