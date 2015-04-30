DUBAI, April 30 Oman's United Finance has received an acquisition proposal from National Bank of Oman , it said on Thursday.

The proposal will be discussed by United Finance's board of directors, with further disclosure about the matter to be released at a later date when matters develop, it said.

Any deal would require the approval of the board of directors, the shareholders and the regulators, United Finance said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)