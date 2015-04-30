BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
DUBAI, April 30 Oman's United Finance has received an acquisition proposal from National Bank of Oman , it said on Thursday.
The proposal will be discussed by United Finance's board of directors, with further disclosure about the matter to be released at a later date when matters develop, it said.
Any deal would require the approval of the board of directors, the shareholders and the regulators, United Finance said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
