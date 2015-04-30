BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* National Bank of Oman proposes acquisition of United Finance
* United Finance already in merger talks with Bank Nizwa
* Latest move to be discussed by United Finance's board (Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, April 30 National Bank of Oman has offered to buy fellow domestic lender United Finance Co , challenging a potential merger with Bank Nizwa in the country's cluttered banking sector.
National Bank of Oman has a market capitalisation of $1.08 billion, making it the country's third largest bank by that classification, according to Thomson Reuters data.
United Finance is much smaller with a market capitalisation of $99.3 million, according to the same data. Bank Nizwa's market capitalisation is $303 million.
Oman's financial regulator has been seeking to control the number of lenders, which currently stand at around 18 banks for a population of only 4 million people. However, deals in the sector have proved elusive.
United Finance, which offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits, said the latest proposal will be discussed by its board. A further statement will be made as the situation develops.
United Finance said in February it had agreed in principle to merge with Bank Nizwa and planned to consider the proposal when its board next met.
It said the latest proposed deal with National Bank of Oman would require the approval of its directors, shareholders and the regulators.
The last banking merger to be completed in Oman was in 2012, between the local business of HSBC Holdings and Oman International Bank.
Bank Dhofar and Bank Sohar have been locked in merger talks since 2013.
(Editing by David French and Keith Weir)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TAIPEI, April 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, in line with broader Asia, as worries lingered over trade relations ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the two leaders. The main TAIEX index fell 0.6 percent, to 9,885.83 points as of 0312 GMT, after closing up 1.4 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day percentage gain since November. The Taiwan dollar