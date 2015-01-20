DUBLIN Jan 20 A senior executive at the parent
of United Airlines dismissed suggestions on Tuesday that
airlines would revise their fleet buying decisions because of a
recent rout in oil prices.
"Current oil prices are not driving those decisions for us
or any other major airline," Gerry Laderman, senior vice
president for finance and procurement and the treasurer at
United Continental Holdings, told an Airline Economics
conference.
"I would say that is really not a factor in decisions on
retaining aircraft or ordering new aircraft," he said, adding
that airlines would however be influenced by economic growth
that many expect to kick in as a result of cheaper energy.
There has been a debate in the aviation industry over
whether lower oil prices would stimulate demand for older planes
at the expense of strong recent orders for new jets.
Laderman declined to comment on a Bloomberg News report that
United was ready to order 10 more Boeing 777 jets.
Betsy Snyder, a director at Standard & Poor's, told the same
conference that the credit agency saw potential for further
upgrades in airline ratings following the oil price drop.
