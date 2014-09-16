Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Prospective investors in United Internet have been given a price guidance of 32.50 euros ($42.03) per new share as part of the German internet service provider's capital increase, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday. (1 US dollar = 0.7733 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)