LONDON, Sept 15 Books are covered for the sale of up to 11 million shares in German internet service provider United Internet, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal worth up to 382 million euros ($494 million) at Monday's closing price.

United Internet said earlier on Monday that it would sell the new shares in a private placement, with the price and number of shares sold to be announced on Sept. 16.

JP Morgan and HSBC are running the deal. ($1 = 0.7727 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)