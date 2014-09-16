FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German internet service provider United Internet placed 11 million new shares at 32 euros apiece, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

United Internet said on Tuesday it fetched gross proceeds of about 352 million euros ($455 million) before deduction of commissions and expenses. (1 US dollar = 0.7728 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)