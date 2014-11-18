FRANKFURT Nov 18 German internet service provider United Internet expects to ramp up the pace of growth next year as it adds new subscribers especially for lucrative data packages, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Including our Versatel acquisition, we should be able to continue our growth pace or even accelerate it," Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth told Reuters in an interview.

United Internet said earlier on Tuesday it still expected 2014 sales to rise by about 10 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is still seen at around 520 million euros ($651 mln), up from 407 million last year.

United Internet agreed in September to buy KKR's stake in cable group Versatel for about 586 million euros, gaining access to Germany's second-largest fibre optic cable network.

Dommermuth also said he expected that prices for internet broadband and telecom services would not drop further next year.

"Since we have just had a round of price cuts behind us, I don't expect much will happen on the price front", he said, adding that business in the current quarter so far was "good".

United Internet is active on the German mobile market as a so-called mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), or operators that rent access on bigger rivals' networks and tend to sell cheaper mobile plans, often without a long-term contract and targeted at youth or ethnic niches.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland each control about a third of the German mobile market, with MVNO's such as United Internet, Drillisch and Freenet dividing up the rest between them. (1 US dollar = 0.7988 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Sabine Wollrab; Editing by Jonathan Gould)