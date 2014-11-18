FRANKFURT Nov 18 German internet service provider United Internet said on Tuesday its nine-month adjusted core profit rose 35 percent as it continued to add subscribers.

Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items rose to 379.8 million euros ($473.65 million) in the nine months to September.

It added 660,000 new subscribers, bringing total contracts at 14.11 million.

United Internet said it still expected 2014 sales to rise about 10 percent, while EBITDA is still seen at around 520 million euros, up from 407.2 million last year. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)