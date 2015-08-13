FRANKFURT Aug 13 United Internet spent roughly 78 million euros ($87 million) or 200 euros per customer on average to win the new mobile Internet subscribers it acquired in the first half.

Of the 430,000 net new contract additions, 390,000 were mobile Internet customers and 60,000 DSL broadband, while it lost 20,000 in its applications segment, executives said on a conference call on Thursday.

The costs were for sales, marketing and subsidies for devices, they said after United Internet lifted its full-year customer growth forecast late on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)