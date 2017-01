LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The UK's Debt Management Office on Friday announced plans to syndicate a 40-year bond later this month.

The conventional Gilt will mature on 22 July 2057 and the deal is expected to take place during the week beginning January 23.

The deal will be the sixth syndication in the UK DMO's 2016-17 programme. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)