LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - The United Kingdom's Debt Management Office has set the spread on a sterling-denominated inflation-linked November 2065 bond at -0.25 versus its 0.375% 2062 linker, the tight-end of the -0.25/+0.5 marketing range, according to a lead manager.

Demand for the transaction is in excess of £9bn, including £2.9bn of interest from the joint-lead managers.

The orderbook is due to close at 10:00 am London time.

Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and RBS are running the deal.

The UK is rated Aa1 by Moody's, AAA by Standard & Poor's and AA+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)