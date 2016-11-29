Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Demand for the United Kingdom Debt Management Office's 40-year inflation-linked bond is in excess of £9bn, according to a lead.
This includes £2.7bn of joint lead managers' interest.
Price guidance remains at 2-2.75bp over the outstanding March 2058 linker.
Order books are expected to close at 10:00am London.
The November 2056 deal is expected to have a benchmark size and will pay a coupon of 0.125%.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley (B&D) and Scotiabank are running the Reg S deal, which will price on Tuesday.
The UK is rated Aa1 by Moody's and AA by S&P and Fitch, all with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.