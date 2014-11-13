NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.N. Women
named Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar as its first male goodwill
ambassador to help advance empowerment of women and girls, the
organisation said on Thursday.
In his new role as South Asia ambassador for the United
Nations agency for gender equality, actor-filmmaker-singer
Akhtar will also promote UN Women's popular HeforShe campaign to
engage men and boys in women's rights.
"We are pleased and honoured to have Farhan as our Goodwill
Ambassador for South Asia, for we believe his work and values
represent the core values of UN Women," Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka,
UN Women executive director, said in a statement.
"We need creative and committed men like Farhan to push the
gender equality and women's empowerment agenda."
Akhtar, regarded as one of India's most talented and
versatile artists, has long been a vocal advocate for women's
rights and gender equality in India where he founded the Men
Against Rape and Discrimination campaign(MARD).
Proud to be part of it," Akhtar tweeted to his almost 4
million followers on Thursday. "@unwomenindia @UN_Women thank
you for the honour and for your unrelenting passion & commitment
to creating change."
"I am a supporter of UN Women's HeForShe campaign and the
role men and boys can play in stopping crime against women and
girls, and working towards gender equality," Akhtar,40, said in
a statement.
In recent years, UN Women has appointed numerous celebrities
to boost visibility and support for its gender parity
initiatives.
British actress Emma Watson was appointed to the UN Women
role in July and launched the HeforShe campaign in New York in
September with a well-received speech at the United Nations.
Other celebrity ambassadors include Academy Award winner
Nicole Kidman and HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol of
Thailand.
Earlier this year, the United Nations programme on HIV/AIDS
(UNAIDS) named British fashion designer and former Spice Girl
Victoria Beckham as its international goodwill ambassador
.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)