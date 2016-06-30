ATLANTA, June 30 The United Kingdom's vote last week to exit the European Union should have little short-term impact on trade flows, as long as negotiations on the country's split with the trade bloc do not drag on too long, the top excutive of UPS said on Thursday.

"If the government sorts things out in a way that's considered reasonable in the minds of our shippers, then I believe it will have much less effect," Chief Executive David Abney told Reuters in an interview at the company's Atlanta headquarters. "But if this thing gets long drawn out and real complicated, that never helps anything." (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)