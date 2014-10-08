MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 United Parcel Service Inc said it started a service in the United States that would allow customers to collect or return packages to lockers in neighborhood convenience and grocery stores, addressing concerns of failed deliveries.
UPS said it has installed nearly 300 lockers, called "access point locations", in New York City and Chicago and that it already has 12,000 such locations in seven European countries.
The world's biggest courier company said it expects to have 20,000 locations across Europe and the Americas by the end of 2015.
Retail giants Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc started similar services in 2011 and 2013, respectively.
UPS also said it would expand its "UPS My Choice" service - which allows a customer to choose the point and time of delivery - to consumers in 15 additional countries in North America and Europe. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.