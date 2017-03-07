BRUSSELS, March 7 Europe's second highest court
annulled on Tuesday a 2013 decision by EU regulators to block
U.S. package delivery company United Parcel Service's
bid for Dutch peer TNT, citing a procedural irregularity in the
process.
"The (European) Commission infringed UPS's rights of defence
by relying on an econometric analysis which had not been
discussed in its final form during the administrative
procedure," judges at the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
The EU veto paved the way for U.S. rival FedEx to
acquire TNT last year, a deal given the green light by the
Commission.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)