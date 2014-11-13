CHICAGO Nov 13 United Parcel Service Inc expects full-year 2015 earnings per share to fall within a range of $5.45 to $5.70, the company's chief financial officer Kurt Kuehn said on Thursday.

Analysts have so far forecast 2015 earnings per share of $5.71 for the world's largest package delivery company.

Kuehn gave the company's forecast during an investor conference in New York that was also a webcast. Chief Executive Officer David Abney also told investors that the Atlanta-based company will return $30 billion to shareholders over the next five years. (Reporting by Nick Carey)