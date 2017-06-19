June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday one or more peak surcharges will apply on packages shipped in the United States in addition to all other applicable charges, in selected weeks in the upcoming holiday season in November and December.

The surcharges will be applied to residential packages, large packages with combined length and girth of over 130 inches, and to packages weighing more than 150 pounds, the company said.

UPS's average daily volume exceeded 30 million packages on certain shipping days in the 2016 holiday season. In contrast, the company ships more than 19 million packages on an average non-peak day. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)