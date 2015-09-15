CHICAGO, Sept 15 United Parcel Service Inc
plans to hire up to 95,000 workers to handle additional
business during the holiday season this year, the package
delivery company said on Tuesday.
Analysts and investors will watch closely to see how the
Atlanta-based company performs this year after two disappointing
peak-season performances in a row.
Shares of UPS were up 3 percent at $99.93 in morning New
York Stock Exchange trading.
In 2013, a late surge in e-commerce packages and severe
winter weather caught UPS by surprise, leaving more than 1
million packages stranded on Christmas Eve. Main rival FedEx
Corp experienced problems the same year but on a much
smaller scale.
Last year, UPS invested more than $500 million in its
network to prepare for the peak season and worked closely with
retailers to forecast package volumes. The company also hired
100,000 temporary employees for an anticipated package surge
that failed to materialize, hurting fourth-quarter earnings.
Memphis-based FedEx did not report any problems for its 2014
peak.
UPS has said it is working this year with retailers to
improve forecasting and will introduce surcharges for
residential packages during the peak season.
The peak package season starts in November in the run-up to
the holidays and ends in January after a slew of post-Christmas
returns.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)