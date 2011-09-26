* Pilots say UAL moving too fast to merge operations
* UAL says suit without merit, shameful
Sept 26 Pilots at United Airlines asked a
federal judge on Monday to halt integration with Continental
Airlines, saying the company is moving too fast in its bid to
merge operations fully.
The United chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association
(ALPA), which filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of New York, sought a stay of Friday's
deadline to complete the next phase of training and begin new
procedures.
The union said the proposed level and timeline of training
necessary for United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) to earn
single operating authority from Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) is inadequate.
FAA clearance is the final step in the merger to create the
world's biggest airline. The deal closed last year.
Pilots contend interrupting the deadline for new procedures
would allow the union and management to either negotiate a
resolution or arbitrate the dispute.
A court hearing in Brooklyn is scheduled for Wednesday.
The union said most of the training changes involve United
pilots, who are adopting many of Continental's cockpit
procedures.
United said the suit was without merit and was a shameful
attempt to influence negotiations on a joint contract between
United and Continental pilots.
"Our training procedures, which are fully approved and
closely monitored by the FAA, meet or exceed safety standards
and we are a safe airline," United spokeswoman Julie King said
in a statement.
United's union chairman, Wendy Morse, told Reuters safety
issues and the union contract are separate.
"There is a solid wall between them," Morse said.
Separately, Continental's ALPA unit announced a union rally
on Wall Street on Tuesday, saying the company needed to "get
serious" about negotiating a joint contract.
United officials have said they want a fair contract and
have been meeting with pilots from both unions for more than a
year.
Management wanted a deal in place by the end of 2011, but
said over the summer the target would be missed. No new date
has been set.
Without a joint contract that merges seniority and duties,
the carrier cannot achieve the full measure of cost and revenue
benefits forecast as part of the merger.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Andre Grenon)