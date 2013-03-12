BRIEF-Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire six home health and hospice care centers from Tenet Healthcare
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against United Airlines brought by a woman with difficulty walking who claimed she was not given adequate assistance moving through the airport.
The opinion, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, said the federal Air Carrier Access Act did not preempt the woman's state law personal injury claims. The appeals court remanded the case for further proceedings.
* XL Group Ltd says estimates pre-tax impact of rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $75 million to be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic joins MeetMe's board of directors