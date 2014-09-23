UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
(Adds United comment in paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 United Continental Holdings Inc agreed to pay $215,000 to resolve claims that Continental discriminated against its lawful permanent resident employees by demanding they fill out extra forms, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company will also create a $55,000 fund to provide back pay to employees who may have lost wages because of the practice, the agency said in announcing the settlement.
In a statement, United spokeswoman Christen David said the problem was an administrative error with no discriminatory intent, and that no employees were adversely affected.
U.S. immigration law forbids employers from asking for additional documents from work-authorized employees during the employment eligibility verification process based on their citizenship status.
The Justice Department said Continental did not require employees who were U.S. citizens to provide extra documents to show they were eligible to work.
United and Continental merged in 2010. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
BERLIN, March 17 Germany could file a suit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over President Donald Trump's proposed border tax, the economy minister said on Friday ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump later in the day.