UPDATE 2-On the eve of Brexit, Qatar pledges over $6 billion in investment in Britain
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain (Recasts headline and lead)
UNITED STATES NOT CONTEMPLATING ANY EXTENSION TO REACH IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL BEYOND JUNE 30 -STATE DEPT
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain (Recasts headline and lead)
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.