NEW YORK, March 22 Hospital operator Tenet
Healthcare Corp is poised to buy United Surgical
Partners International Inc in a deal that could be worth more
than $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
United Surgical Partners is controlled by private-equity
firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, the Wall Street Journal
reported, and it operates more than 200 short-stay surgical
facilities.
Tenet, based in Dallas, operates 80 hospitals and more than
200 outpatient centers, making it one of the largest hospital
chains in the United States.
Tenet was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Tom Brown)