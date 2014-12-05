OTTAWA Dec 5 An appearance by Canadian cabinet
ministers at two facilities of aircraft engine maker Pratt &
Whitney Canada on Monday will include an announcement of a
"government investment", a source with knowledge of the
situation said on Friday.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on
Friday that an "important announcement" will be made
simultaneously at two of its properties at 10 a.m. EST (1500
GMT) on Monday.
Canadian Industry Minister James Moore will appear at a
company facility in Mississauga, Ontario, while Infrastructure
Minister Denis Lebel will be at one in Longueuil, Quebec.
Officials at Pratt and the Canadian government declined to
offer further details.
A Fraser Institute study last year found that Pratt &
Whitney had received C$3.3 billion ($2.9 billion) in Canadian
government subsidies in inflation-adjusted terms over five
decades, more than any other company. (bit.ly/1s2F9rx)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway; and
Jeffrey Hodgson)