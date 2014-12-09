WASHINGTON Dec 9 A former Connecticut resident
and Chinese citizen who allegedly worked on the F135 engine was
charged with trying to take sensitive documents about military
technology to China, according to a criminal complaint unsealed
on Tuesday.
Yu Long was en route to China in November via Newark Liberty
International Airport in New Jersey where customs officers found
proprietary documents in his luggage that included equations and
test results used to develop titanium for U.S. military
aircraft, prosecutors said.
Yu Long was arrested two days later in Ithaca, New York.
U.S. defense officials have sounded the alarm in recent
years about increased efforts by China, Russia and other
countries to gain access to U.S. military technologies.
Between 2008 and earlier this year, Yu Long worked as a
senior engineer for a Connecticut defense contractor. He had
said he worked on the F119 and F135 engines, which are used in
U.S. fighter aircraft and manufactured by United Technologies
Corp.
Yu Long worked for the United Technologies Research Center,
which does research for the conglomerate, a source familiar with
the case said. He was let go in May when the probe began, said
the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The company said in a statement it was cooperating with
authorities, but had no further comment since the investigation
was ongoing. A lawyer for Yu Long did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Prosecutors said Yu Long was also stopped at John F. Kennedy
International Airport in August and found to have $10,000 in
undeclared cash, registration documents for a new Chinese
corporation and an application to work for a state-controlled
aviation research center in China that highlighted Yu Long's
work experience on the engines.
The United States has long prohibited the export of U.S.
defense technology and information to China.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Andrea Shalal; editing by G
Crosse)