(Adds CFO comments on currency)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 4 United Technologies Corp could see
savings of as much as $75 million this year from lower prices
for oil and other commodities, although it may have to cede some
of those benefits to customers, its finance chief said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at an investor conference, United Tech Chief
Financial Officer Akhil Johri said the benefit, which could
equate to about 5 cents to 6 cents per share, was not included
in the U.S. conglomerate's outlook for 2015. United Tech last
month forecast 2015 earnings in a range of $6.85 to $7.05 per
share.
"If you take the impact of oil and other commodities that we
are seeing, we certainly feel there is probably a $50 to $75
million opportunity for 2015," Johri said at the Cowen & Co
Aerospace/Defense Conference in New York, which was broadcast
over the Internet.
Cheaper fuel could help the company save on gas for its more
than 35,000 vehicles used to service Otis elevators, Carrier
climate control systems and the company's other building
systems, or on fuel for testing its Pratt & Whitney jet engines,
Johri said.
The drop in copper prices also could help the company as
well, Johri said. Copper is used in manufacturing Carrier's
climate control systems.
"It is good news from a cost point of view, clearly," he
said.
However, Johri said, customers are also aware of these lower
commodity prices.
"What we drive out of our supply chain, they're looking for
us to pass a little bit of that to them," the CFO said. "That
tradeoff between how much can we keep to ourselves versus how
much do we have to pass to the customers is what will ultimately
determine what flows to the earnings."
Foreign currency fluctuations also remain a wild card, Johri
said. The strengthening dollar has plagued recent earnings of
multinational U.S. companies, whose overseas sales are reduced
when they are translated back into the greenback.
United Tech last month cut its 2015 earnings forecast, which
it had first given only in December, primarily because of the
dollar's recent move.
"If you look at risks and opportunities, I think clearly the
thing which is most uncertain right now is, I would say, the
foreign currency environment," Johri said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)